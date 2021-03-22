NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at age 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, has died of natural causes. He was 86. The Lakers announced Monday that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side. With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show. He was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points in a game. His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

Exactly 63 years prior to the day of his death in 1958, Baylor was the star for the Seattle Chieftains. In what would be Adolph Rupp’s last NCAA championship at Kentucky, Baylor scored 25 points and had 19 rebounds as the Wildcats beat Seattle 84-72 at Freedom Hall.

