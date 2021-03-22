New Kentucky Derby ticket inventory to go on sale Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you want to attend Kentucky Derby 147, this may be your chance. New ticket inventory will go on sale Friday, March 26 at noon.

Two-day Oaks and Derby tickets opens are for uncovered reserved bleacher seating in the first turn and uncovered reserved box seating for six in the infield. A limited number of first and second floor grandstand reserved seats will also be available for purchase.

One change this year is to accommodate COVID safety precautions. All reserved Oaks and Derby seats include all-inclusive food and drinks. This reduces the amount if time in lines and eliminates the need for cash transactions. Crowd capacity will be limited to 40% to 50%. Some areas with proper social distancing will allow 60% capacity.

For more information on tickets, click here.

The 147th running of the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday, April 30.

The $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve will be held on Saturday, May 1.

