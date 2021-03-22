Advertisement

New Kentucky Derby ticket inventory to go on sale Friday

If you want to attend Kentucky Derby 147, this may be your chance. New ticket inventory will go...
If you want to attend Kentucky Derby 147, this may be your chance. New ticket inventory will go on sale Friday, March 26 at noon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you want to attend Kentucky Derby 147, this may be your chance. New ticket inventory will go on sale Friday, March 26 at noon.

Two-day Oaks and Derby tickets opens are for uncovered reserved bleacher seating in the first turn and uncovered reserved box seating for six in the infield. A limited number of first and second floor grandstand reserved seats will also be available for purchase.

One change this year is to accommodate COVID safety precautions. All reserved Oaks and Derby seats include all-inclusive food and drinks. This reduces the amount if time in lines and eliminates the need for cash transactions. Crowd capacity will be limited to 40% to 50%. Some areas with proper social distancing will allow 60% capacity.

For more information on tickets, click here.

The 147th running of the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday, April 30.

The $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve will be held on Saturday, May 1.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.
Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate
Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers made the announcement Monday.
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Gov. Beshear announces several bill signings and vetoes

Latest News

Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday,...
Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID
Frederick Douglass High School will hold its prom outside near its football field on May 22.
Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
There are certain rites of passage for every high schooler, but even those traditions like prom...
WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion