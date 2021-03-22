Removal of collapsed garage leads to Lexington road closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of downtown Lexington road will be closed for a week while crews work to remove debris from a collapsed parking garage.

The weight of three rounds of snow and ice caused part of the BB&T parking garage at High Street and South Mill Street to collapse on Feb. 18.

No one was hurt in the collapse.

South Mill Street between West Vine Street and West High Street will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 22. Work is expected to last through 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Drivers can use South Broadway and South Upper Street as a detour.

The future of the building is unknown.

