Advertisement

Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress

Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.
Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.(Richmond Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman they think could be in distress.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a woman was seen entering the Waffle House on Keeneland Drive while trying to run from a man who was chasing her. Police said the woman had visible injuries and tried to run from the vehicle pictured below.

Do you know this female? She may need our help The female below entered the the Waffle House on North Keeneland Drive...

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

Responding officers weren’t able to find either the woman or the vehicle. They said they want to make sure the woman is safe and does not need help.

If you have any information about the woman or this incident, give Richmond Police a call.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate
Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers made the announcement Monday.
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Gov. Beshear announces several bill signings and vetoes

Latest News

Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday,...
Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID
Frederick Douglass High School will hold its prom outside near its football field on May 22.
Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
There are certain rites of passage for every high schooler, but even those traditions like prom...
WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion