Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman they think could be in distress.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a woman was seen entering the Waffle House on Keeneland Drive while trying to run from a man who was chasing her. Police said the woman had visible injuries and tried to run from the vehicle pictured below.

Responding officers weren’t able to find either the woman or the vehicle. They said they want to make sure the woman is safe and does not need help.

If you have any information about the woman or this incident, give Richmond Police a call.

