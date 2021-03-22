VACCINE TEAM | Shots for homebound seniors, info for those ‘fully vaccinated’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

My 96-year-old mother is a shut-in and is a patient of Bluegrass Care Navigators which isn’t able to give vaccinations. So what are the elderly, like my mom, supposed to do to get vaccinated?

It’s still a challenge that the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is still working to resolve, but the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine might speed things along.

Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require careful handling and should not be transported once the vials are pierced. Each vial contains multiple vaccine doses, so that instability makes single doses in individual households a problem.

The Johnson & Johnson is an adenovirus-based vaccine and is less delicate than the other approved vaccine, making it more mobile. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has fewer storage and transportation requirements, which the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says could make it a good option for those like your mother.

In Fayette County, those with mobility, transportation, or technology preventing them from getting vaccinated at other locations can sign-up for notifications about future clinics. To learn more, call (859) 899-2222, email covid19vaccine@lfchd.org, or visit this website.

The Lexington Senior Center is compiling a list of people.

The CDC mentions three months after being fully vaccinated, we are safe from having to quarantine if exposed. Does that mean the vaccine is only good for three months? Will we need another vaccine?

Because the COVID-19 vaccines are new, there’s still some uncertainty.

“It’s not yet know how long any of the COVID-19 vaccines will last in terms of protecting people from COVID-19. We believe it’s at least three months. It’s probably a year, but we’re going to have to wait and see,” said Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group. “These studies are ongoing, and we will get the answer to the question of how long each COVID-19 vaccine works.”

The Centers for Disease Control says we’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until scientists know more.

By the way, someone isn’t considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

I heard on national news today that even if you get the vaccine you can get it again. so you still need to wear a mask. If that’s true, it’s kind of pointless to get a vaccine.

All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Experts believe that getting vaccinated may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

For now, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without physical distancing or wearing masks with:

Other people who are fully vaccinated

Unvaccinated people from one other household, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19

Until more is known, the Centers for Disease Control fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart from other people in other settings, like when they are in public or visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.