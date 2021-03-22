Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 421,121 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.93 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 44 are in kids 18 or younger.

This is the 10th straight week of declining cases.

There were 11 new deaths reported and 50 new audit deaths. The state COVID-19 related death toll is now 5,799.

As of Monday, 434 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 95 are in the ICU, and 63 are on ventilators. At least 49,111 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Long term care data from today. Two new resident cases and five cases in staff. Governor Beshear says these are the lowest numbers he can remember for new and active cases. He says this shows vaccines work. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/FFDsE8DWlX — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) March 22, 2021

