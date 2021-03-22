Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 294 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 421,121 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.93 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 44 are in kids 18 or younger.

This is the 10th straight week of declining cases.

There were 11 new deaths reported and 50 new audit deaths. The state COVID-19 related death toll is now 5,799.

As of Monday, 434 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 95 are in the ICU, and 63 are on ventilators. At least 49,111 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

