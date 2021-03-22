Advertisement

Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Reserve Distillery has announced plans for a major expansion. It’s a business that has continued to grow, despite the pandemic the past year.

It’s a Kentucky staple, an instantly recognizable label on any shelf.

“People were going to their favorite package stores and picking up Woodford Reserve and enjoying drinks at home. That just kept our growth going,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said.

While many businesses and restaurants were forced to put their ordering on hold, it was the people spending the past year at home who really helped Woodford Reserve grow.

“We’re producing for the future and you’ve got to keep going. But we’re also producing and bottling for today’s consumption so, we had to have our distillery continue to produce, as well as our bottling and warehouse productions,” Morris said.

Not only has the distillery managed to stay operational during the pandemic, but the demand for Woodford Reserve has grown. So much so, now they’re even expanding operations, complete with a new building

“That includes adding another set of those iconic triple pot stills, so we’ll have a total of six. We’re going to add eight new fermenters. And we’ll have an enhanced barrel handling operation,” Morris said.

By the end of summer 2022, the historic Woodford Reserve will be doubling its production capacity.

“As a result of that, we’re still number one and growing,” Morris said.

Construction will begin this spring and is expected to wrap up in summer 2022. This site at McCracken Pike will still be fully operational the whole time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.
Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate
Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers made the announcement Monday.
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Gov. Beshear announces several bill signings and vetoes

Latest News

Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday,...
Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID
Frederick Douglass High School will hold its prom outside near its football field on May 22.
Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
There are certain rites of passage for every high schooler, but even those traditions like prom...
WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion