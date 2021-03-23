Advertisement

50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

One new death was reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,189. The city’s death toll is 276.

The health department said the city’s 7-day rolling average is 34 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 10.3 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 421,121 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 5,799 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

