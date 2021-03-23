Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Thursday

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy and mild day across the Commonwealth as scattered showers and thunderstorms filter in from the west. This kicks off a stormy setup that may bring strong/severe storms and heavy rains in here later in the week.

Today’s storm action is awfully scattered and mainly confined to the western half of the state. Elsewhere, a mix of sun and clouds will be noted as temps wind up in the 65-70 degree range for many.

Temps on Wednesday turn even toastier and likely hit the low and middle 70s for much of the state with an isolated thunderstorm risk.

A powerful storm system then develops across the lower Mississippi Valley by early Thursday. From there, this low moves up the Mississippi River and toward the Ohio Valley Thursday night and Friday. Along and ahead of the track of the low will come rounds of thunderstorms, some could be strong or severe.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. Storms will also produce torrential rainfall may also produce flash flooding.

Cooler and drier winds will blow into Friday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.
Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate

Latest News

Rounds of strong to severe storms will roll
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will return soon
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead
Showers & storms develop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures hold steady
Warm temperatures hold steady
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast