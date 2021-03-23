Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy and mild day across the Commonwealth as scattered showers and thunderstorms filter in from the west. This kicks off a stormy setup that may bring strong/severe storms and heavy rains in here later in the week.

Today’s storm action is awfully scattered and mainly confined to the western half of the state. Elsewhere, a mix of sun and clouds will be noted as temps wind up in the 65-70 degree range for many.

Temps on Wednesday turn even toastier and likely hit the low and middle 70s for much of the state with an isolated thunderstorm risk.

A powerful storm system then develops across the lower Mississippi Valley by early Thursday. From there, this low moves up the Mississippi River and toward the Ohio Valley Thursday night and Friday. Along and ahead of the track of the low will come rounds of thunderstorms, some could be strong or severe.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. Storms will also produce torrential rainfall may also produce flash flooding.

Cooler and drier winds will blow into Friday.

