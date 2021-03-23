Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are certain rites of passage for every high schooler, but even those traditions like prom and graduation were sacrificed in the name of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really frustrating, very disappointing because when you think about it, going through high school, those are the main staples of high school, your prom, your homecomings,” Frederick Douglass senior Lucas Prescott said.

Now, this year’s senior class is learning they’re getting some of those traditions back as Fayette County Public Schools announced dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms.

“It’s been rumored for a bit, students talk here and there with some of their teachers but just today is when it’s finally officially been announced,” Frederick Douglass senior Christian Figuereo said. “I was psyched because it’s the last time I’m going to see my friends at a school event.”

“We’ve always just wanted to have a normal senior year this whole year,” Prescott said.

FCPS graduation ceremonies will be held at Rupp Arena. Henry Clay, Frederick Douglass, and Tates Creek high schools will be on May 19, and Lafayette, Bryan Station, and Dunbar high schools will be on May 20.

For prom, each high school will find an outdoor venue to host the event on May 22.

“Frederick Douglass prom is going to be outside near the football field, we have like a big concrete area and that’s where we’re going to have it,” Prescott said.

Not even the extra restrictions that will be in place can cloud the excitement of these seniors.

“For, me it’s just a feeling I never thought I was going to be able to experience,” Figuereo said. “This whole year has been taken away from us, but slowly but surely we’re getting more of it back including our graduation and that just makes me feel ecstatic.”

In the school board meeting Monday night, officials said due to capacity restrictions each student will receive four tickets for guests to graduation. But, if capacity restrictions change, they will notify families.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.