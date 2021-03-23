Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 893 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 893 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 421,999 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.93 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 155 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 11 new deaths reported and four new audit deaths. The state COVID-19 related death toll is now 5,814.

As of Tuesday, 436 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 93 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators. At least 49,255 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also announced Kentucky broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving their shot during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16. The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center has opened as one of several sites across the commonwealth with open COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

“This is a new site we stood up in Western Kentucky to ensure the area was getting significant amounts of vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “As of today, they have more than 2,000 available appointments in this coming week. That means any Kentuckian, aged 50 and up, if you’re in that area, we need you to sign up.”

