WATCH LIVE: Governor Andy Beshear to discuss bills at press conference

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on bill signings and vetoes Tuesday afternoon:

The signings and vetoes are expected to deal with public protection.

Monday, March 22, Gov. Beshear signed 12 healthcare-related bills, including one that should make it easier for people to buy insulin. The governor vetoed half a dozen other bills. Most of the vetoed bills involved limits on the Executive Branch’s power, similar to bills passed by the General Assembly in January.

The legislature has sent dozens of bills to the governor for his signature. Monday, Beshear both praised and heaped criticism on the legislature for their work.

The Governor said he plans to have announcements both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday, we could hear his plans about school choice bills allowing children to change school districts and even attend private schools in some larger cities with tax credits.

The legislature will reconvene next week.

