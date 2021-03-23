Advertisement

Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday, health officials are still pushing for people to get tested for COVID-19. They say this is especially true for anyone who traveled for Spring Break.

Dr. Luke Murray with Wild Health in Lexington says images of packed crowds in parts of Florida are “discouraging,” especially as we inch closer every day to beating COVID.

“It’s kind of like seeing a running back running for the endzone, and you can see him slow down because he’s getting tired, and you can see the defense catching up to him and you’re like, ‘Ah you’re almost there!’” said Murray.

He says while cases are dropping, they are not at zero. This means precautions should still be taken, including getting tested, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not.

Testing is still being offered at Kroger Field. Wild Health recently stocked up on testing supplies so they would not need to worry about test manufacturers slowing down operations.

“In January, we bought hundreds of thousands of test materials so that we wouldn’t even have to worry about this question,” said Murray. “We wanted to make sure if there was a massive shortage, we didn’t feel the effects.”

Murray says there will come a day when mass testing sites are no longer needed, but that doesn’t mean COVID-19 tests will go away. He suspects they will be given routinely in doctors’ offices for years to come, just like the flu or strep throat.

