‘It’s all I want to do’: AmeriCorps NCCC Teams works to rehabilitate two popular Kentucky state parks

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - In an effort to get out and break away from being quarantined, more people have took to nature.

“You can’t go inside and do fun things and one of the best ways to do that is to go the state parks and go hiking and see the sights that are there and just kind of move your body and get some fresh air but like still being safe and maintaining that social distance,” said Community Relations Representative Alexis McIntyre.

That is why a team of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) volunteers are working to rehabilitate two of Kentucky’s popular state parks called Pine Mountain and Cumberland Falls.

“We’ve been working on invasive species removal as well as like trail rebuilding or clearing and things like that,” she said.

Having worked in Pine Mountain park for the first two weeks of March, on Monday, the team began work at Cumberland Falls.

“If no one keeps up with maintenance, these trails will just go to ruin and no one wants that. This is part of history. They’re beautiful. We still all want to travel them,” said Secondary Community Relations Representative Gio Jordan.

Jordan says it feels good to help the environment.

“It’s all I want to do ... is help people and help my community and now I get to be out in a beautiful area...working as hard as I can. It’s just an amazing opportunity,” she said.

McIntyre adds while the pandemic has brought challenges, everyone should remain hopeful.

“Even if it’s just like okay I got up and got dressed today…or it can just be something like okay I’m going to go camping. I’m going to go to these parks. I’m going to get outside. I’m going to do all this fun stuff. Try to find what makes you happy,” she said.

The AmeriCorps group consists of youth, 18 to 26 and the service program is 10 months. For more information, you can click here.

