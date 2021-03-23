Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will return soon

Rounds of strong to severe storms will roll
Rounds of strong to severe storms will roll(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are mainly quiet until later tonight and into Wednesday. That is when our wetter pattern arrives.

Scattered showers & storms are here on Wednesday. Some of them might be a little gusty because there will be plenty of wind around. These storms will have a decent chance to tap into those winds. Which means it will easily bring those gusts into play.

The better chance of rain will get here on Thursday. I am even concerned that some of those storms could be strong or even severe. Expect widespread showers & storms to develop. An area of low pressure will roll awfully close to Kentucky. Winds will increase and storms could produce some heavier rounds of rain. We’ll have to watch this system very closely.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

