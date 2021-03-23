Julietta Market in Lexington includes many businesses owned by women

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Women’s History Month, so we’re highlighting women excelling in a variety of areas that affect our society, including entrepreneurship.

On a busy shopping Saturday afternoon in Lexington, if you go inside the Greyline Station on Loudon and North Limestone you’ll see new businesses opportunities flowing from new restaurants and bars, two feet away at the Julietta Market. This is the place where a small business idea can become a reality.

“You got a little bit of everything under one roof,” said Bianca Searcy, the owner of B’Juiced.

Selling everything from tasty treats, healthy foods, and eye catching art. A lot of different items with one common denominator-- women business owners.

“The women want it, we want everything that comes our way,” said Tinia Taylor, the owner of Tinia’s Tasty Treats.

“The Julietta Market has allowed us to expand, open our wings and really showcase what gifts and talents we really have,” said Rayann White, owner of Rayann’s Popcorn Company.

There are 48 vendors there, 75% are women. Adina Tatum is the director of operations. She says this space makes it affordable to do business not just for women, but women of color.

These small businesses want to take off. But for these women, there is a shared challenge.

“Number one I’m a mom. It keeps me busy,” Searcy said.

“Maintaining family first is the balance to a relationship in business and personal,” said Maya Abdul-Ahad, owner of The Salad Bar.

Some women feel they have to find a good balance. According to US Labor Statistics, in September of last year, COVID-19 forced 865,000 women out of the workforce, compared to 216,000 men.

“Until men understand that we contribute just as much if not equally I think it’s always going to continue to be that way,” Abdul-Ahad said.

As we celebrate all of the great achievements women have contributed to our society, these female businesses want to remind the world women can run businesses too.

“You can and are capable and just as capable as a businessman to be able to create produce and sell your product and be successful at it,” White said.

Tatum says collectively vendors bring in about $50,000 a month.

