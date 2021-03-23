KEDC helping students put their best foot forward with a sock drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - March Madness is upon us with the KHSAA boys and girls Sweet 16 basketball tournaments coming up. As part of the excitement one group is hoping you will take your best shot at helping students with their “Take Your Best Sock” donation drive to collect a much needed items for Kentucky students.

Socks come in all styles and colors. The right pair can make all the difference and be the perfect compliment to your favorite pair of tennis shoes!

Socks are also a staple among Kentucky high school basketball teams in search of a state title this year, and there is just something about the right ones.

“When I think of socks I think of support,” said Carla Kersey.

For some, that support in a simple pair of socks isn’t always easy to come by and that’s where the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation comes in.

“You have to meet the needs of the students, their personal needs, their social and emotional needs before they can even step in and do a math problem,” said Kersey.

The KEDC serves 70 school districts through providing educational support, but its efforts many times go far beyond the classroom.

“We are on the frontline with them and hearing about the situations of kids and the social and emotional pieces that they are going through and they are having anxiety about going back to school,” said Nancy Hutchinson, Executive Director.

To help some of those feelings, the folks at KEDC came up with a game plan.

In line with March Madness these donation stations are a fun way to give back to students through a sock drive.

You can donate at the KEDC office in Lexington or Ashland, or a big event coming up!

“We have partnered with KHSAA so during the Boys’ Sweet 16, you will have an opportunity to donate there, but if you can’t do it in person you can Amazon them to us,” said Kersey.

All socks donated will go to the regional youth resource centers. It’s just another way to support students that, to the KEDC, is a slam dunk of a win!

There will be donation stations set up at the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 tournament next week.

You can drop off sock donations at the KEDC offices from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or have them shipped via Amazon to the Lexington location. Sock donations will be accepted through April 1.

Lexington location address: 118 James Court, Suite 60, Lexington, KY 40505

Ashland location address: 904 Rose Rd., Ashland, KY 41102

