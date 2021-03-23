Advertisement

Kentucky falls to Iowa 86-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 35 points in the win
San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball...
San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Bill Greehey Arena on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Rudy Gonzalez/NCAA Photos)(Rodolfo Gonzalez | NCAA)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Iowa jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back on their way to an 86-72 win over Kentucky in the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Kentucky began the game shooting 0-8 from the field.

Hawkeyes’ freshman All-American Caitlin Clark was sensational, scoring a game-high 35 points, including 24 points in the first half. Monika Czinano had 14 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 28 points and eight assists. Dre’Una Edwards added 16 points in the loss.

Kentucky finishes the season with an 18-9 overall record. Iowa advances to the Sweet Sixteen to await the winner of UConn and Syracuse.

