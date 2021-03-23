Kentucky falls to Iowa 86-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Iowa jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back on their way to an 86-72 win over Kentucky in the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Kentucky began the game shooting 0-8 from the field.

Hawkeyes’ freshman All-American Caitlin Clark was sensational, scoring a game-high 35 points, including 24 points in the first half. Monika Czinano had 14 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 28 points and eight assists. Dre’Una Edwards added 16 points in the loss.

Kentucky finishes the season with an 18-9 overall record. Iowa advances to the Sweet Sixteen to await the winner of UConn and Syracuse.

