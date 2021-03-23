Advertisement

Korean War Veteran receives high school diploma at 86 years old

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At just 17 years old, Pike County Native and Hellier High School Student Claudie Little dropped out of school to serve his country.

“They didn’t enforce truancy. You know like they do now and my mother and daddy had 17 children and me and my older brother was the first two and the rest of them were just like step ladder,” said Little. “There became a thing .. they were wanting volunteers for the Marine Corps and I joined the Marine Corps.”

After he served in the Korean War and active duty for four years, he and his wife began growing their family. Now, 86, throughout his life Little always wanted to obtain his high school diploma, but it never seemed to be the right time.

“School was the last thing I thought of. Back in them days and they didn’t force it so I gotta work. I said I gotta work. I got a family now. I can’t go to school,” he said.

But his dream recently came true, as Little was presented with his Hellier High School diploma, during a Pike County Schools Board of Education meeting.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on. They were just the talking and the clapping and going on. They were so nice I can’t tell you how good that made me feel,” he said.

To make this happen, Little’s grandson, Justin Hamilton worked with several district officials. He said he did this, as a way to thank him for the impact he has had not only on his life but the lives of many in the community.

“It’s come full circle. I’ve tried to give a few things back to ya. It’s something small but I hope it means something to him,” he said.

Hamilton says many people, like his grandfather had to pause their education, in order to help support their families. He adds his grandfather served three active tours and five inactive tours in the military.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records
LexLive enforcing new unaccompanied minor policy

Latest News

After six Asian-American women were among the eight killed in mass shootings at massage parlors...
Lexington Asian-American community meet with law enforcement about safety
Bars and restaurants can now operate at 60 percent capacity and have expanded hours to 1 a.m.
Lexington psychologist seeing an uptick in concerns about social anxiety as COVID restrictions lift, live events return
Lexington Catholic advances to the region semis.
Madison Central hits 15 threes, beats Lex Cath in 11th Region quarters
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ashley McCarty, dir. of Ky. Chamber workforce...
WATCH The Breakdown | Ashley McCarty, dir. of Ky. Chamber workforce recovery program
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Departmen