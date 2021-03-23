Advertisement

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department hosts vaccine clinic for homeless

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department hosted a vaccine clinic for the city’s homeless population Tuesday.

The clinic, held at St. Paul Catholic Church, was a partnership with the health department, Lexington’s Office of Homeless Prevention and Intervention, and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Health workers administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which leaders said would be easier for transient populations. The location was also strategically planned - it is a food outreach ministry for the homeless.

“We are a very justice-minded parish,” said Pastor Richard Watson. “Many of our ministries here are to fulfill our gospel belief and teachings that tell us to go out and especially to love our brothers and sisters and help those especially the most in need.”

This was the first vaccine clinic of its kind in the area. City leaders said they would continue to hose the clinics as long as they are needed.

Leaders said on any given night, around 700 people in Lexington are homeless.

