LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new policy is in place at downtown Lexington’s new entertainment complex.

LexLive opened just over a week ago. Friday it announced a new unaccompanied minor policy, which is now in effect.

Guests under the age of 18 must be with an adult 21 years or older. The policy is enforced daily from 6 p.m. to close.

