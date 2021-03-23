Advertisement

Man arrested on slew of charges after going to Hazard Police Department to pick up a gun

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - In Perry County, a man was arrested on a slew of charges after he came to the Hazard Police Station to pick up a gun.

That’s when police say they realized Elmer Shell had outstanding warrants, and arrested him.

When he was arrested, police say Shell asked them to get out two weapons from his car for “safekeeping.” When they searched the car, police smelled drugs, so they brought out the K-9 unit.

Police say they found meth, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

He’s now facing charges from the original warrants and drug charges.

