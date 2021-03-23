Murder suspect connected with burned body found in Bourbon Co. appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington murder suspect is moving forward.

Cecil Russell is charged with the murder of Lazarus Parker. Parker was found in a burned vehicle last month at a farm on the Fayette-Bourbon County line. On Tuesday morning, a judge heard testimony about the case.

We were able to hear some arguments from both sides and testimony from a Kentucky State Police detective before Judge Lindsay Thurston agreed with the county prosecutors that probable cause was established.

Now this case moves forward to the grand jury.

Detective Jeff Davey with the Kentucky State Police testified that there were four people inside the home where Lazarus Drake was shot and killed at the time.

According to witness testimony and his own testimony, KSP determined that Cecil Russell was one of those people.

Testimony from both Russell and that witness put Russell in Lazarus Parker’s car and the barn where the car and Parker’s body was found as well.

Police could not confirm if the weapon that killed Parker belonged to Russell since the ballistics report is not back yet.

The defense argued that the people who live in that home have a record with drugs and guns and that since the ballistics report is not back yet, it can’t be said if Russell shot Parker.

The district attorney’s office argued that on the same token, the defense couldn’t conclude that Russell didn’t kill Parker.

Judge Thurston agreed that there was enough evidence to move forward to the grand jury.

The judge did also lower Russell’s bond to $300,000. It was set up near $1 million previously.

The man accused of murder in the death of Lazarus Parker is about to step in front of a judge for a preliminary hearing. I’ll have updates coming later on @WKYT at 12. pic.twitter.com/kfvEE08z14 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 23, 2021

