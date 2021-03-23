Principal, other staff members driving school buses in Fayette Co. due to driver shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three staff members at the Learning Center are going the extra mile to get their students back in the classroom.

“It starts their day on a really good note,” said Chris Salyers, the principal of The Learning Center.

Familiar faces greet the students at The Learning Center.

“Some of our kids are really anxious about their big high school experiences and so when they see us sitting there in the bus, it kind of eases that tension,” Salyers said.

The principal, and a pair of teachers each pick up and drop off students from two high schools every day.

“I’ll have Station and Douglass,” special education teacher Bill Bates said.

They all earned a commercial driver’s license a couple of years ago to drive buses for field trips, but they never thought they’d go this route.

“We didn’t know that two years later it would come in really handy to get back on campus during a pandemic,” Salyers said.

Adam Boldt, a health and PE teacher, says he’s okay with adjusting his routine so his student scan have theirs back.

“I’ve got a wife that really stepped up and is handling things. She’s right behind us and loves the school district,” Boldt said.

“Students like to have routines, like to have schedules, they like to know where they’re going to be, what time,” Bates said.

They’re looking out for their student severy step of the way.

“It’s boom boom boom, the days are quick, fast and they’re long, if that makes any sense, but I’m having a lot of fun doing it,” Boldt said.

All three drivers will be picking up and dropping off their students until the end of the school year.

They said this is a huge improvement from a couple months ago.

Fayette County Public School leaders say the district still needs to fill 29 more bus driver positions. The district offers training for individuals wanting a commercial driver’s license.

A principal, special education teacher and a gym coach have stepped up to drive school buses full of students to and from school. Hear from them, and more on the driver shortage tonight at 6&11. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/tcwiDQoKty — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.