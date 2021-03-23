Advertisement

Principal, other staff members driving school buses in Fayette Co. due to driver shortage

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three staff members at the Learning Center are going the extra mile to get their students back in the classroom.

“It starts their day on a really good note,” said Chris Salyers, the principal of The Learning Center.

School bus driver shortage in Madison County: ‘It’s getting worse’

Familiar faces greet the students at The Learning Center.

“Some of our kids are really anxious about their big high school experiences and so when they see us sitting there in the bus, it kind of eases that tension,” Salyers said.

The principal, and a pair of teachers each pick up and drop off students from two high schools every day.

“I’ll have Station and Douglass,” special education teacher Bill Bates said.

They all earned a commercial driver’s license a couple of years ago to drive buses for field trips, but they never thought they’d go this route.

“We didn’t know that two years later it would come in really handy to get back on campus during a pandemic,” Salyers said.

Adam Boldt, a health and PE teacher, says he’s okay with adjusting his routine so his student scan have theirs back.

“I’ve got a wife that really stepped up and is handling things. She’s right behind us and loves the school district,” Boldt said.

“Students like to have routines, like to have schedules, they like to know where they’re going to be, what time,” Bates said.

They’re looking out for their student severy step of the way.

“It’s boom boom boom, the days are quick, fast and they’re long, if that makes any sense, but I’m having a lot of fun doing it,” Boldt said.

All three drivers will be picking up and dropping off their students until the end of the school year.

They said this is a huge improvement from a couple months ago.

Fayette County Public School leaders say the district still needs to fill 29 more bus driver positions. The district offers training for individuals wanting a commercial driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records
LexLive enforcing new unaccompanied minor policy

Latest News

After six Asian-American women were among the eight killed in mass shootings at massage parlors...
Lexington Asian-American community meet with law enforcement about safety
Bars and restaurants can now operate at 60 percent capacity and have expanded hours to 1 a.m.
Lexington psychologist seeing an uptick in concerns about social anxiety as COVID restrictions lift, live events return
Lexington Catholic advances to the region semis.
Madison Central hits 15 threes, beats Lex Cath in 11th Region quarters
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Ashley McCarty, dir. of Ky. Chamber workforce...
WATCH The Breakdown | Ashley McCarty, dir. of Ky. Chamber workforce recovery program
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Departmen