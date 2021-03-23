Salute to Seniors: Ian Hughes from Simon Kenton High School

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKYT) - Determined is how Michelle Hughes describes her son Ian.

“What he works for, he usually gets,” Michelle said.

Ian had his work cut out for him in his senior year. On top of dealing with months of virtual learning because of the pandemic, Ian had to overcome a season-ending football injury that threatened to cut his wrestling career short as well.

“He really surprised his doctors. They didn’t think he could do it and at the very least be competitive at it,” Michelle said.

Not only is he competitive, the three-time regional champ is once again heading to the state heavyweight finals.

He could have easily given up, but he really wanted it.

“He did, and I think that’s because he broke his collar bone in the first round at state last year.... so, he didn’t get to finish that year out. He wasn’t going to let that happen in his senior year,” Michelle said.

Ian plans to study psychology at university of Kentucky -- on a presidential scholarship. His ultimate goal is to become a profiler for the FBI.

“That’s quite a goal, but clearly he’s not afraid of a challenge so it sounds like if anyone’s up for it it’s him,” Michelle said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.