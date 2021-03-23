Advertisement

Salute to Seniors: Ian Hughes from Simon Kenton High School

Ian had his work cut out for him in his senior year. On top of dealing with months of virtual...
Ian had his work cut out for him in his senior year. On top of dealing with months of virtual learning because of the pandemic, Ian had to overcome a season-ending football injury that threatened to cut his wrestling career short as well.(Hughes family)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKYT) - Determined is how Michelle Hughes describes her son Ian.

“What he works for, he usually gets,” Michelle said.

Ian had his work cut out for him in his senior year. On top of dealing with months of virtual learning because of the pandemic, Ian had to overcome a season-ending football injury that threatened to cut his wrestling career short as well.

“He really surprised his doctors. They didn’t think he could do it and at the very least be competitive at it,” Michelle said.

Not only is he competitive, the three-time regional champ is once again heading to the state heavyweight finals.

He could have easily given up, but he really wanted it.

“He did, and I think that’s because he broke his collar bone in the first round at state last year.... so, he didn’t get to finish that year out. He wasn’t going to let that happen in his senior year,” Michelle said.

Ian plans to study psychology at university of Kentucky -- on a presidential scholarship. His ultimate goal is to become a profiler for the FBI.

“That’s quite a goal, but clearly he’s not afraid of a challenge so it sounds like if anyone’s up for it it’s him,” Michelle said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.
Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate

Latest News

Rory Taylor
Salute to Seniors: Rory Taylor from Williamstown Sr. High
Zack Sadler, Madison Southern High School
Salute to Seniors: Zack Sadler from Madison Southern
Salute to Seniors: Andrea Dugger from Corbin High School
Salute to Seniors: Andrea Dugger from Corbin High School
This week, we’re honoring Daniel Watkins from Fleming County High School. He was nominated by...
Salute To Seniors: Daniel Watkins from Fleming County High School