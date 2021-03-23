Advertisement

Spring cleaning your finances

Here are simple ways to pay off Christmas debt.
Here are simple ways to pay off Christmas debt.(OYS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spring is in the air and many will find themselves doing some spring cleaning. Maybe you were cleaning your garage or taking a look at your closet this weekend. How about your finances? Fiduciary financial advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss spring cleaning your finances. First, look at where you at when it comes to your spending and saving.

“Take a look at your accounts and track them, maybe in an app or spreadsheet,” Smith says. “If you don’t know where you’re at, how will you know where you want to be? Take this spring to create new goals and get excited about them.”

If you are 35 or younger, evaluating your investment choices every other year is usually sufficient, as you have decades to get back on track if needed. Those that are 45-50, should evaluate once a year. Individuals 10-15 years away from retirement, should take a look about every quarter.

“The landscape of your investments will determine your returns,” Smith says. “For instance, half of the households in America are invested in mutual funds. But mutual funds were created a long time ago. Life has changed a lot since then, oftentimes your investments should too.”

For some literal spring cleaning - throw away old statements that you can access online. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://www.WKYT.com/MoneyMatters/ and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.
Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate

Latest News

What are non-fungible tokens, or NFTs?
WATCH | What are non-fungible tokens, or NFTs?
WKYT Money Matters
What are non-fungible tokens, or NFTs?
Tax season is currently in full swing. Recently there has been a lot of news surrounding...
WATCH | What to know about taxes and cryptocurrency
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
What to know about taxes and cryptocurrency