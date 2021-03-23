VACCINE TEAM | Do you have to go to the same place for second shot?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

I’ve received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Do I need to receive my second dose from the same clinic that I received my first?

It’s recommended that you receive your second shot at the same place because it would have a record of which vaccine you received and when. The original clinic also knows that you require a second dose and can plan the distribution of its vaccine allotment accordingly.

Depending on where you received your first dose, appointments are often scheduled in advance. For recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, it’s recommended you receive the second dose 21 days after the first one.

Exceptions can be requested for those who received their first dose in another state, received their first shot while a patient in a long-term facility, or have difficulty obtaining a second dose from where they received their first one. Complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Unsupported Second Dose Assistance form online to make those requests.

When I arrived for my appointment at Walgreens, I was informed that they did not have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine even though their online site allowed me to sign up for it. How can I find a location for the J&J vaccine?

As vaccine distribution ramps up, limited supply means there is uncertainty about how many doses a particular pharmacy or vaccination site will receive each week.

Here’s the best tool we found to see which vaccines being used at different vaccination sites. Check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s search tool vaccinefinder.org which details whether a location currently has doses in stock and which type of vaccine.

What are the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines?

They vary based on the vaccine and manufacturer.

