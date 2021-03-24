Advertisement

Beef jerky theft leads to pursuit and arrest

Two people were arrested following a pursuit over stolen beef jerky in Louisa Tuesday evening.
Two people were arrested following a pursuit over stolen beef jerky in Louisa Tuesday evening.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested following a pursuit over stolen beef jerky in Louisa Tuesday evening.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ale Keith, 47, of Mallie, and Rickey Conley, 32, of Lackey, have been arrested on felony theft charges.

A sergeant with Louisa Police Department was responding to an alert of a person trying to take items from the Louisa Wal-Mart without paying.

That person, later identified as Keith, ran from police and jumped into the backseat of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Conley, ran multiple stop signs and a red light while fleeing the scene.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department stopped the vehicle on US 23. There was a large plastic tote inside the vehicle containing multiple items, including “a large quantity of beef jerky.”

The total of the stolen items was over $500.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records
File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

We’ve heard Governor Andy Beshear announce the decreasing hospitalization rates, and Kentucky’s...
Kentucky hospitals seeing decreasing number of COVID-19 patients
File image
Man arrested after shooting in Lexington
Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after 8:00 Wednesday morning on Rogers...
WATCH | Man arrested after shooting in Lexington
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced which education bills he signed into law, and the...
WATCH | Gov. Beshear takes action on several education bills, vetoes school choice bill
BCTC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Lexington
WATCH|BCTC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Lexington