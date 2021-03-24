Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a potent storm system rolling our way, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday into Thursday night. This is also a setup that can put down quite a bit of rain throughout the entire region.

Here’s a breakdown of how things may play out:

A round of showers and storms works from southwest to northeast tonight and Thursday morning and may have another wave right behind it.

As low pressure works into Missouri and strengthens by the afternoon, clouds try to break as temps warm toward 70 for some. Instability also surges in from the southwest.

Clusters of strong to severe storms then develop and move into western Kentucky by late afternoon. These storms then roll to the east northeast during the evening.

Damaging winds, large hail and a quick tornado will be possible.

The main severe threat is between the hours of 4pm and midnight across the state.

In addition to the severe threat, local high water issues may show up as these storms will pack a lot of torrential rainfall.

Much better weather blows in for Friday, but another shower and storm maker shows up later in the weekend.

