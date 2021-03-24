Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Thursday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a potent storm system rolling our way, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms Thursday into Thursday night. This is also a setup that can put down quite a bit of rain throughout the entire region.
Here’s a breakdown of how things may play out:
- A round of showers and storms works from southwest to northeast tonight and Thursday morning and may have another wave right behind it.
- As low pressure works into Missouri and strengthens by the afternoon, clouds try to break as temps warm toward 70 for some. Instability also surges in from the southwest.
- Clusters of strong to severe storms then develop and move into western Kentucky by late afternoon. These storms then roll to the east northeast during the evening.
- Damaging winds, large hail and a quick tornado will be possible.
- The main severe threat is between the hours of 4pm and midnight across the state.
- In addition to the severe threat, local high water issues may show up as these storms will pack a lot of torrential rainfall.
Much better weather blows in for Friday, but another shower and storm maker shows up later in the weekend.
