Clay County deputies search for missing people

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Clay County are searching for two missing people.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted numerous searches within the county for Robert “Bob” Estep and David Campbell. Search efforts included helicopter support and search and rescue dogs.

If anyone has any information about the missing people, they’re asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said any information would be kept confidential.

Clay County Sheriff Office Detective conducts searches. Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March... Posted by Clay County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

