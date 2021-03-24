Advertisement

Clay County deputies search for missing people

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Clay County are searching for two missing people.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted numerous searches within the county for Robert “Bob” Estep and David Campbell. Search efforts included helicopter support and search and rescue dogs.

If anyone has any information about the missing people, they’re asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said any information would be kept confidential.

Clay County Sheriff Office Detective conducts searches. Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March...

Posted by Clay County Sheriffs Office on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records
File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

We’ve heard Governor Andy Beshear announce the decreasing hospitalization rates, and Kentucky’s...
Kentucky hospitals seeing decreasing number of COVID-19 patients
File image
Man arrested after shooting in Lexington
Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after 8:00 Wednesday morning on Rogers...
WATCH | Man arrested after shooting in Lexington
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced which education bills he signed into law, and the...
WATCH | Gov. Beshear takes action on several education bills, vetoes school choice bill
BCTC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Lexington
WATCH|BCTC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Lexington