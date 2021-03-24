Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 695 new COVID-19 cases; 2.85% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 695 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 422,694 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.85 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 127 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 24 new deaths reported and 25 new audit deaths. The state COVID-19 related death toll is now 5,863.

As of Wednesday, 438 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 103 are in the ICU, and 87 are on ventilators. At least 49,318 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records

Latest News

Demolition begins at proposed site for future University of Somerset
‘We’re gaining momentum’: Demolition begins at proposed site for the University of Somerset
Laurel County’s first positive COVID-19 case reported one year ago, new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at Baptist Health Corbin
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Donating blood after getting the vaccine; finding appointments
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Senator Adrienne Southworth
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews State Senator Adrienne Southworth
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kentucky Sec. of State Michael Adams
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kentucky Sec. of State Michael Adams