Gov. Beshear reports 695 new COVID-19 cases; 2.85% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 695 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 422,694 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.85 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 127 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 24 new deaths reported and 25 new audit deaths. The state COVID-19 related death toll is now 5,863.

As of Wednesday, 438 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 103 are in the ICU, and 87 are on ventilators. At least 49,318 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”

