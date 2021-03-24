Advertisement

Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday afternoon, the head fell off of Hazard’s iconic Mother Goose Inn around 3:33 p.m.

The building, which was already struggling with a combination of age and damage from the ice storms, had been trying to raise money for structural repairs.

Owner Alice McIntosh says the goose was given to her in a trust by her aunt and uncle but says her aunt and uncle would probably tell her it will be alright.

”I had to call back again and ask my daughter again really now it’s just devastating I could cry it hurt so bad cause you know someone leaves you such a thing as a goose in your family and you expect to take care of it and we really tried,” said Alice McIntosh.

The city of Hazard tweeted out, “she will be back. We will definitely need your help. Updates will come as soon as we know.”

It is unknown what led to the collapse at this time.

