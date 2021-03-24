Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers & thunderstorms will be blowing through the region today. The threat of severe weather will be here on Thursday.

You might encounter a few gusty thunderstorms at times today, but nothing compared to what Thursday might bring. Those thunderstorms will be quite a bit stronger. Once again, most of you will stay on the dry side today. Those of you that see these storms develop could see gusty winds blow in at 30-40 MPH.

A strong system will roll in from the Southern Plains. It brings showers, storms, damaging winds and large hail. All of those necessary severe weather elements. It is also pretty safe to say that we will end up with a few warnings out there. I will have a broken down timeline for you tomorrow.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records
LexLive enforcing new unaccompanied minor policy

Latest News

Severe weather will arrive on Thursday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat For Thursday
Rounds of strong to severe storms will roll
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will return soon
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead