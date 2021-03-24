Advertisement

BCTC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Mar. 24, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A vital COVID-19 testing site has reopened after being closed for more than a month.

While demand may not be as high as it once was, city officials said the Bluegrass Community and Technical College testing site will still play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.

With the new partnership with the University of Kentucky, Mayor Linda Gorton said the testing site would hopefully pick back up where it left off in February. At that time, the city closed the site and other city-run sites because of an issue where patients said they were being billed for what should have been free shots.

The city and its lab partner at the time said that, more than likely, those “bills” were “explanations of benefits” that were sent because of a change with Medicare.

Mayor Gorton reaffirmed the BCTC testing site is free to the public.

The site will offer no appointment, drive up testing until 6 p.m. Testing will pick up at the same time Tuesday and continue through Saturday.

