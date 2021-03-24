Advertisement

Madison Central hits 15 threes, beats Lex Cath in 11th Region quarters

The Indians will face Franklin County on March 25 at 8:15 at EKU.
Lexington Catholic advances to the region semis.
Lexington Catholic advances to the region semis.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central hit 15 threes, Jaylen Davis erupted for 35 points and the Indians beat Lexington Catholic 101-97 Tuesday night to advance to the 11th Region semifinals.

The Indians will face Franklin County on March 25 at 8:15 at EKU in the region semis. The other semifinal is Frederick Douglass vs. Dunbar at 5:30.

Jaylen Davis led Madison Central with 35 points. Kole Browne scored 24 points and Will Hardin added 22 points, finishing 6/7 from deep. Madison Central was 15/21 from three-point range Tuesday night.

Ben Johnson finished with a game-high 41 points in his final game at Lexington Catholic.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records
LexLive enforcing new unaccompanied minor policy

Latest News

San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball...
Kentucky falls to Iowa 86-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Robyn Benton had a season-high 15 points for the Cats
High-scoring Iowa awaits No. 18 Kentucky in NCAA Second Round
Elgin Baylor - All-American at Seattle 1958
NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at age 86
Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) drives under pressure from Idaho State guard Tomekia Whitman...
No. 4 Kentucky runs past No. 13 Idaho State in NCAA Tournament