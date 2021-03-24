Madison Central hits 15 threes, beats Lex Cath in 11th Region quarters

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central hit 15 threes, Jaylen Davis erupted for 35 points and the Indians beat Lexington Catholic 101-97 Tuesday night to advance to the 11th Region semifinals.

The Indians will face Franklin County on March 25 at 8:15 at EKU in the region semis. The other semifinal is Frederick Douglass vs. Dunbar at 5:30.

Jaylen Davis led Madison Central with 35 points. Kole Browne scored 24 points and Will Hardin added 22 points, finishing 6/7 from deep. Madison Central was 15/21 from three-point range Tuesday night.

Ben Johnson finished with a game-high 41 points in his final game at Lexington Catholic.

