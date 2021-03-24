WATCH LIVE: Madison Southern, Lafayette face off in 11th Region girls semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has partnered with PrepSpin to provide high school sports viewing to a larger audience.

On Wednesday night, the Madison Southern Lady Eagles and the Lafayette Lady Generals will face off in the semifinals of the 11th Region Tournament.

In their only meeting of the year on February 5th, Southern beat Lafayette 52-36 as Lady Eagles star Samantha Cornelison scored 14 points eclipsing 2,000 career points.

Tates Creek and Franklin County were also supposed to play Wednesday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tates Creek program. That means the Lady Flyers will advance to the region championship game on Saturday.

Madison Southern and Lafayette tips off at 5:30 right here on WKYT.com. You can watch the game above.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.