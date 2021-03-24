Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Madison Southern, Lafayette face off in 11th Region girls semifinals

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has partnered with PrepSpin to provide high school sports viewing to a larger audience.

On Wednesday night, the Madison Southern Lady Eagles and the Lafayette Lady Generals will face off in the semifinals of the 11th Region Tournament.

In their only meeting of the year on February 5th, Southern beat Lafayette 52-36 as Lady Eagles star Samantha Cornelison scored 14 points eclipsing 2,000 career points.

Tates Creek and Franklin County were also supposed to play Wednesday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tates Creek program. That means the Lady Flyers will advance to the region championship game on Saturday.

Madison Southern and Lafayette tips off at 5:30 right here on WKYT.com. You can watch the game above.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The Long Wait
WKYT Investigates | SSDI: The long wait in Ky.
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Governor Andy Beshear signs and vetoes bills including pensions, open records
File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Madison Southern, Lafayette face off in 11th Region girls semifinals
Lexington Catholic advances to the region semis.
Madison Central hits 15 threes, beats Lex Cath in 11th Region quarters
San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball...
Kentucky falls to Iowa 86-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Robyn Benton had a season-high 15 points for the Cats
High-scoring Iowa awaits No. 18 Kentucky in NCAA Second Round