Man arrested after shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re working to learn the name of the man arrested after a shooting in Lexington.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call just after 8:00 Wednesday morning on Rogers Road. It’s not far from Mary Todd Elementary School.

Police found the suspect and arrested him after a short chase.

People living in the area say incidents like this worry them.

“I am petrified about what just happened,” Ive Nacobb said. “Because there are so many kids in this neighborhood that I love and care about. And this happening in the day time is awfully scary because our children play right here in this area where this happened. I’m just thanking God the kids weren’t out when this happened.”

Police say a bullet went through a car windshield. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

