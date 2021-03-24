VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Catching COVID between doses and reporting side effects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

If you catch COVID-19 after your first shot but before your second shot, do you have to start the series over?

The answer is no. You do not need to restart the vaccine series if you become infected after receiving your first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recommends that you wait until you’ve recovered from the illness and are no longer in quarantine before getting the second dose.

If you have side effects from the vaccine, who do you report it to?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has two methods for reporting side effects. One is through what’s called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

The other is by using V-Safe, a smartphone-based tool that checks on you after your vaccine.

