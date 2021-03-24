VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Donating blood after getting the vaccine; finding appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Will vaccination sites that have available appointments take someone who isn’t eligible because of their age, so the vaccine does not go to waste?

This week the state opened vaccines to anyone 50 and over. Some individual providers are already taking appointments for anyone 18 and above. That includes UK, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and St. Claire Hospital in Morehead.

So if you want a shot now, and you aren’t over 50 or meet one of the other criteria, check around because it’s likely you might be able to find a location.

By April 12, anyone in Kentucky 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.

Can you donate blood after getting the vaccine, and can it be used to treat COVID-19 patients?

Yes. You can donate blood after getting the vaccine. You may want to wait a day or two after getting the shot to make sure you don’t have any arm pain or side effects.

Convalescent plasma is one way to help COVID patients, but you can only give it if you’ve had the actual virus, not the vaccine.

All donors are tested for antibodies prior to donating, and COVID antibodies will only show up if the person had an infection.

