Gov. Beshear takes action on several education bills, vetoes school choice bill

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced which education bills he signed into law, and the ones he vetoed.

Gov. Andy Beshear kicked things off with the vetoes. House Bill 563, the school choice bill, didn’t make the cut.

Bill 563 passed through the House by a 48 to 47 vote. It would fund students going to schools outside of their home district through scholarship tax credits.

Gov. Beshear called the bill “unconstitutional” and said it would take millions of dollars away from public education.

He said if became law, it would put more students at a disadvantage.

Supporters of the bill, like the coalition EdChoice Kentucky, said families in the state who aren’t wealthy are left without a choice of where their child can go to school.

The governor said this bill isn’t the best option for those families, but said he wants to find solutions to this problem.

“We have independent school districts that have some challenges and some disagreements with some of our other public school districts. Those are things that we should be willing to talk about, and as people committed public education, we ought to work through them in a way that does not threaten the future of those independent districts,” Gov. Beshear said.

In response to supporters of House Bill 563, the governor said he would rather see improvements made within public schools, rather than a push to private schools.

The governor also vetoed House Bill 258, which would create a different type of pension plan for new teachers. Beshear says it cuts benefits for educators and says it would draw people away from a teaching career.

