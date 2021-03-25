Advertisement

LIVE: Boys’ 11th region semifinals on WKYT.com

A dandy doubleheader will set Saturday’s championship
By Brian Milam
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A trip to the boys’ 11th region championship is on the line tonight when Douglass meets Dunbar in one semifinal (5:30 pm) and Franklin County takes on Madison Central (8:30pm) in the other matchup.

Douglass enters the region semifinals on a 16-game winning streak with a 18-1 record, but the Broncos only loss was to Dunbar (75-68) on January 12 at Dunbar. The Bulldogs continue to open eyes after beating Lexington Catholic twice. Dunbar (13-5) did it once in the regular season and then again in the 43rd district final.

As for the nightcap, both Franklin County (15-9) and Madison Central (19-9) are feeling great to be where they are in the regional. The Flyers knocked off Henry Clay 51-44 in region opener while the Indians stunned the state when they surprised LexCath 101-97 Tuesday night in Richmond. Allen Feldhaus’ team hit 15 of 21 three-point attempts and set a new school record for points in a postseason game.

Franklin County’s victory over Henry Clay was the program’s first win in the regional tournament since 2012.

Both games are at EKU’s McBrayer Arena and can be seen on WKYT.com in conjunction with PrepSpin

