Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very active weather day taking shape across Kentucky as a potent storm cranks up a severe weather event from the Ohio Valley into the deep south. This will bring waves of strong to severe storms into our region, with the greatest threat late today into the evening.

The latest Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows the increasing threat for severe storms. Much of the state is now in the Enhanced Risk with parts of southwestern Kentucky in the Moderate Risk.

The potential is there for rotating thunderstorms to develop across western Kentucky late this afternoon and then quickly sweep eastward through the evening. The tornado risk is elevated in this type of a setup.

A few strong tornadoes are possible in our region.

Damaging winds will also be a big time player through tonight.

Better weather rolls in for Friday, but another strong cold front arrives Saturday night and brings the potential for another round of severe storms.

