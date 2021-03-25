FEMA gives details about reimbursement for COVID-19 victims’ funeral costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FEMA is launching a nationwide program to help people pay for COVID-19 funeral costs.

Starting in April, the agency will provide up to $9,000 per funeral and up to more than $35,000 per applicant.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

The money will help with expenses related to covid deaths that happened after January 20, 2020.

FEMA will set up an 800 number in the coming weeks to help people apply for aid. In the meantime, the agency encourages would-be applicants to start gathering the following:

An official death certificate that attributes a person’s death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the U.S. The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or coronavirus-like symptoms.

Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses and dates the costs were incurred.

Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, federal/state/local/tribal/territorial government programs or agencies, or other sources.

For more information about the program, visit COVID-19 Funeral Assistance | FEMA.gov

