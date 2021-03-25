Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will be with us today.

A potent area of low pressure will be passing through our skies. It will likely bring a round of thunderstorms for the early part of the day and then another round later. The primary issue with these storms will be strong winds. I am going to assess these levels for you.

Threats

  • Damaging winds around 60 MPH or higher
  • Isolated tornado threat
  • Large hail at least quarter-sized

Timing

  1. The first round of gusty storms blows in around midday
  2. A period of calmer weather during the early afternoon could contribute to more instability
  3. Strong to severe thunderstorms will blow in again late this evening and tonight

Once this potent low exits the area, things are much calmer on Friday. It will be a little cooler as well.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

