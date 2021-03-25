Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will be with us today.
A potent area of low pressure will be passing through our skies. It will likely bring a round of thunderstorms for the early part of the day and then another round later. The primary issue with these storms will be strong winds. I am going to assess these levels for you.
Threats
- Damaging winds around 60 MPH or higher
- Isolated tornado threat
- Large hail at least quarter-sized
Timing
- The first round of gusty storms blows in around midday
- A period of calmer weather during the early afternoon could contribute to more instability
- Strong to severe thunderstorms will blow in again late this evening and tonight
Once this potent low exits the area, things are much calmer on Friday. It will be a little cooler as well.
It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!
