Kentucky Blood Center needs help with ‘critical’ blood shortage

By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The need for blood is going up in central Kentucky.

Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center say their stock of blood is below where they feel comfortable that they can serve our area hospitals and they’re asking for donations.

Blood Center officials say there’s never going to be a day where they don’t want donations but, at times, they need blood more than others. This is one of those times.

“You know, we like to have a 3-4 day supply of blood on our shelves at all times, but that’s usually not the case,” said Mandy Brajuha, Kentucky Blood Center. “However, things have dipped below our comfort level and we are at less than a half-day supply of blood for our hospitals.”

Brajuha says a run on blood can happen quickly when hospitals have the need.

Restocking doesn’t always go as quickly.

“The need for blood continues day after day, regardless of how quickly we exhaust the current critical shortage. We’re still needing to build back up that blood supply,” Brajuha said.

The Kentucky Blood Center network contains more than 70 hospitals. Brajuha says when donors give blood they are helping to serve those area hospitals and local patients who are in need.

“It really is important that people continue to come out so if your schedule doesn’t allow you to donate today we really encourage you to look ahead the next couple of days and go ahead and make an appointment,” Brajuha said.

If you want to come out and donate blood your more than welcome to at any of the six KBC donor centers. You’re encouraged to make an appointment online but officials say they will accept walkups if they can get you in.

