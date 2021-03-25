Advertisement

Kentucky juvenile justice commissioner fired following investigation

Gov. Andy Beshear's administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets...
Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets Wednesday night in response to open records requests. A letter from Personnel Secretary Gerina D. Whethers on March 23 informs Harris of her immediate termination.(Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State personnel records say Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner has been fired following an investigation into allegations of harassment and bullying.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets Wednesday night in response to open records requests.

A letter from Personnel Secretary Gerina D. Whethers on March 23 informs Harris of her immediate termination.

The investigative report says Harris frequently engaged in conduct that was “threatening, offensive and unwelcome” and her actions created a toxic environment.

Harris disputed the findings. She said the investigation was incomplete and unfairly impugns her character.

