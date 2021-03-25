Advertisement

FBI, ATF respond to situation at UK Hospital

By WKYT News Staff and Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are being asked to avoid the area around the UK Hospital emergency room.

There are UK police vehicles parked outside the ER entrance area with emergency lights flashing. Crews were also seen putting on hazmat equipment.

The FBI and ATF have both responded to the scene to help.

Our reporter there also reports seeing a man being taken in handcuffs and placed into a Lexington Police van.

We’re told Nicholasville Road/South Limestone is closed to traffic, both northbound and southbound, near the hospital’s emergency department, between Cooper/Waller and Virginia/Hugulet.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Earthquake detected in Southern Kentucky
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Possible motive revealed in Panama City shooting of two Louisville teens
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Gov. Beshear takes action on several education bills, vetoes school choice bill
File image
Man arrested after shooting in Lexington
Strong winds and heavy rain
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible

Latest News

File image of Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.
Plans announced for a ‘different’ Thunder Over Louisville in 2021
FEMA will begin accepting applications in April for families who need assistance covering...
FEMA gives details about reimbursement for COVID-19 victims’ funeral costs
In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., makes a motion that the impeachment trial...
WKYT interviews outspoken lawmaker from Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul
Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center say their stock of blood is below where they feel...
Kentucky Blood Center needs help with ‘critical’ blood shortage