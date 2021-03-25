FBI, ATF respond to situation at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are being asked to avoid the area around the UK Hospital emergency room.

There are UK police vehicles parked outside the ER entrance area with emergency lights flashing. Crews were also seen putting on hazmat equipment.

Here’s another look at the hospital. Crews are putting on haz mat gear @WKYT pic.twitter.com/yXRZG1hmh6 — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) March 25, 2021

The FBI and ATF have both responded to the scene to help.

Our reporter there also reports seeing a man being taken in handcuffs and placed into a Lexington Police van.

We’re told Nicholasville Road/South Limestone is closed to traffic, both northbound and southbound, near the hospital’s emergency department, between Cooper/Waller and Virginia/Hugulet.

This is a developing story.

