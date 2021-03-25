Advertisement

Morehead hospital expanding vaccine availability

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hospital in Morehead its expanding vaccine availability starting Thursday, March 25.

St. Claire Healthcare is opening up doses to any Kentuckian who is 18 or older, regardless of health risk factors.

Officials say it’s because they have an increased supply of the vaccine and an efficient work flow.

St. Claire has appointments available weekdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Call 606-783-7539 to schedule an appointment.

You can also visit the hospital’s website for more information.

