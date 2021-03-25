Tips to stay prepared for severe weather this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The start of spring is bringing in severe weather to Kentucky.

Flooding, hail, tornadoes and strong winds are all possible and hazardous during the season, but if you prepare before the storm, then it takes the stress out of the situation. It’s important to have your WKYT weather app, phone set up to receive all alerts, and have a plan in place.

One of the main things to know during severe weather season is the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch is when conditions are favorable for severe weather. A warning is when the danger is here.

You can relate this to normal everyday activities, like baking cookies. When they’re in the oven that’s a watch, when they’re out of the oven that’s a warning cookies are here.

John Bobel, the public information officer for Fayette County Emergency Management, says you need to prepare early and know when to take cover.

“...Nobody is immune from tornadoes,” Bobel said.

The only time you should leave your home is before a flooding situation. When a tornado warning is issued you want to get to the lowest floor of your home in the most interior room, away from doors and windows.

“Wearing sturdy shoes, long pants... you’re fully clothed because if you do have to venture outside, you don’t want to go outside barefoot after a severe storm,” Bobel said.

Not only is it important to have alerts and be prepared, but also to know where you are on a map. What city, county, and landmarks like a highway or river are nearby are all necessary to keep you safe in an emergency.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.