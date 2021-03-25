Gov. Beshear announces an expansion of vaccine eligibility starting Monday; 726 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says the state is opening up three new vaccination sites. Those will be in Liberty, Paintsville and Greensburg. You can see a full list of vaccination sites here.

Starting Monday, the governor says vaccination sites will be open to all individuals ages 40 and older.

“I think we are pretty close in the Commonwealth to opening to everybody,” Gov. Beshear said. “But we’re gonna take this next step, and remember, all of our sites are allowed to dip down into the lower priorities if that’s what it takes to get 90% of what they get each week into people’s arms.”

Governor Beshear reported 726 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 423,414 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.92 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday new cases, 138 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 19 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday and 88 new audit deaths. The state death total is now 5,970.

As of Thursday, 403 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 106 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators. At least 49,349 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

